Letter to the Editor: 'The steal' a litmus test for candidates

This should be an easy one; any candidate that still claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” does not deserve your vote. Why? Because one of two things must be true. They either, 1) believe in an unfounded conspiracy and cannot tell fact from fantasy, or 2) they are just lying to attract the vote of those who do believe in the steal theory. In either case they should not hold public office.

I try to be open minded, so I approach the theory of “the steal” just like I do UFOs and Bigfoot; show me some evidence and I will consider it. After many attempts to do so, nobody has come up with any facts that support the idea that the election was stolen. Even William Barr, not exactly a left-wing extremist, admits that Biden won.

Considering the lack of any evidence for it, “the steal” is in fact, just like UFOs and Bigfoot; another unsupported theory based on hearsay and made popular on the internet. Unfortunately, unlike stories of aliens from outer space and hairy, human-like creatures living in the forest, promotion of “the steal” theory has the potential to harm our democracy and society. Please don’t allow it to do so.

MICHAEL DIVITTORIO

Flagstaff