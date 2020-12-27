Letter to the Editor: The pleasures of returning to Flagstaff

I read Bert Gershater's moving article “Tearing up at leaving beloved Flagstaff behind” (Dec. 22) with mixed emotions: he was desolate at leaving for good reasons while my wife and I have returned for the same reasons -- both principally related to family and aging. We have returned to Flagstaff, our home for 15 years, after four very good years living in Tempe. But Flagstaff means “home” to us. So this article is a kind of reverse echo of the Gershater one, with a happier ending.
The small bungalow near the ASU campus that we inherited was just right for us and the location was perfect. We had long volunteered to work for the Museum of Northern Arizona and we transferred that work almost seamlessly to the Desert Botanic Garden. We enjoyed the warm winters, good neighbors and the university activities nearby. Life was good.
But we became aware of what we missed as time went by and the slipping away of days reminded us that retirement is a prelude as well as a pleasure. Our most immediate family remained up north and the big-city environment was not the same as fresh and clean mountain air and water. The joys of the warm winter led to the suffering of blistering summer and the delight of biking around Tempe Town Lake was tempered by memories of biking the urban trail through Flagstaff and its surroundings.
As a semi-retired writer, I found the Arizona Republic from Phoenix welcoming my occasional articles and letters to the editor, just as the Daily Sun had done for years. But I noticed an important difference between the two newspapers as a reader. The Republic's approach to the news and its columns is right of center, befitting its history and readership, while the Sun's approach is left of center, befitting its tradition and the influence of its late lamented editor, Randy Wilson. Both newspapers are excellent in their own ways, but the small-town flavor of the Sun and its open preference for political moderation and outdoor living leaves a better aftertaste for my breakfast. And I am spared the political extremes, nicely replaced by avid gardeners, hikers and bikers.
But the most important reason we are so happy we have returned home to Flagstaff is the people. Here we are almost literally surrounded by family, including three great-grandchildren. We cannot walk into Sprouts without seeing old friends, greeting us warmly -- though we are all, without controversy, wearing masks and keeping a distance. In time, we hope longer rather than shorter, we may need the assistance so at hand from family and the community; our medical support system is accessible and expert; the slower pace of life urges us to take it easy and enjoy the simple pleasures of life and art. It has been a privilege to live recently in two splendid cities, but it is a particular joy to return to Flagstaff.
EDWARD M. WHITE
Flagstaff