Letter to the Editor: The pleasures of returning to Flagstaff

I read Bert Gershater's moving article “Tearing up at leaving beloved Flagstaff behind” (Dec. 22) with mixed emotions: he was desolate at leaving for good reasons while my wife and I have returned for the same reasons -- both principally related to family and aging. We have returned to Flagstaff, our home for 15 years, after four very good years living in Tempe. But Flagstaff means “home” to us. So this article is a kind of reverse echo of the Gershater one, with a happier ending.

The small bungalow near the ASU campus that we inherited was just right for us and the location was perfect. We had long volunteered to work for the Museum of Northern Arizona and we transferred that work almost seamlessly to the Desert Botanic Garden. We enjoyed the warm winters, good neighbors and the university activities nearby. Life was good.

But we became aware of what we missed as time went by and the slipping away of days reminded us that retirement is a prelude as well as a pleasure. Our most immediate family remained up north and the big-city environment was not the same as fresh and clean mountain air and water. The joys of the warm winter led to the suffering of blistering summer and the delight of biking around Tempe Town Lake was tempered by memories of biking the urban trail through Flagstaff and its surroundings.