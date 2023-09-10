This question came to me, and I paraphrase it for clarity: Relating to your comments in the recent Arizona Daily Sun article on breast imaging services at NAH and NAR, why it is beneﬁcial to have mammograms and other breast imaging studies read by a fellowship trained breast radiologist?

Answer: Because mammograms are a thousand faces of normal, and breast cancer is relatively rare on a screening mammogram.

I can show you one hundred MRIs of the brain, and if they are all normal, they all look the same. Yes, there may be one or two with minor normal variants, but in general, a normal MRI of the brain is a normal MRI of the brain, and it looks like 100 other ones. I can do the same with a CT scan of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis – and the same with an ultrasound of the right upper quadrant. If 100 of those studies are normal, they essentially all look the same.

However, mammography is a diﬀerent animal. I can show on 1,000 normal mammograms (not 100, but 1,000) that are all normal and they all look diﬀerent. That is why I call my lecture on this topic “A Thousand Faces of Normal.” And there is one other important factor to consider: breast cancer on a screening mammogram is relatively rare; it occurs in around four cases per 1,000, so if a particular radiologist is reading 500 mammograms per year (to keep up his or her FDA certiﬁcation), he never really sees enough mammograms to understand the often subtle diﬀerences that appear on a mammogram with cancer, versus one that is normal.

Several studies indicate that a radiologist has signiﬁcantly better performance metrics if he or she reads 5,000 or more mammograms per year, and slightly better at 10,000 per year, and it is hard to keep up high volume numbers if you are reading other general radiology studies during a busy day.

Dedicated fellowship trained breast imagers read on this high volume level, and thus stand a much better chance of keeping up their skills than a general radiologist who might read many fewer.

MICHAEL J. ULISSEY, MD, FACR

Sedona

Former director of breast imaging at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas