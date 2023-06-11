On June 6, the Flagstaff City Council approved all ordinances necessary for Northern Arizona Healthcare to move its Flagstaff Medical Center to a new “health and wellness village” on the south end of town. These included zoning changes and approval of a Development Agreement for Phase One of the work, including the new hospital and separate ambulatory center (outpatient services).
In May, I wrote about some questions regarding the NAH plan. Not all those questions are resolved, but I accept the Council’s decision. Public participation -- at the Planning and Zoning Commission hearings, city council meetings, and in communications with members of city council -- improved the project by obtaining additional concessions from NAH for road improvements, climate action elements and more. Among the concessions was NAH’s agreement to begin public participation in the planning for repurposing the old hospital campus this October rather than postponing that effort closer to the expected move date three years out.
It is important for our Flagstaff community to take advantage of this latter concession and get to work now researching the best uses of the old campus and planning an advocacy campaign. Let’s not be caught flat-footed when NAH pops a development plan that isn’t what the community wants or needs.
There are some who are eager to overturn the city council’s decision about the hospital move by voter referendum. While I think NAH has overpromised about the impact this new hospital will have on the specialized care it will be able to make available because of the move, its sales job was persuasive to some Council Members, and will likely carry the day at the ballot box if a referendum occurs. Arguments about traffic, urban sprawl and commitment to climate goals pale in comparison to promises that patients won’t need to be transported far from home for medical care. Meanwhile, much work needs to be done to make sure that the old campus doesn’t stand as an empty shell or turn into something less than what the community deserves. I hope the community puts its energy onto that project.
ANN HEITLAND
Flagstaff
