Letter to the Editor: The end is near for print newspaper?

I'm sitting here quietly reading my paper with a bowl of cereal and a cat on my lap. That's my routine in the morning. And feeling sad about it because after this Sunday, my choices are to read the paper online (not in my comfortable chair) or to read it after it's been mailed, two days late!

You see, I live in Williams, a whopping 30 minutes away from Flagstaff, but due to the usual staffing, costs, etc., the Flagstaff paper has opted to quit delivering my paper altogether. Since they also delivered the Arizona Republic, I won't be getting it at all.

So all of you still reading your paper in the physical rendition, enjoy it while it's still coming, because the end of that is near!

JEANA STEVENSON

Williams

