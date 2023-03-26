What do train wrecks, bank failures and school shootings have in common? Deregulation.

Why is this poor policy? Because it assumes that human beings are motivated by good intentions and will not possibly act in a way that harms other people.

The Supreme Court declared that corporations are citizens/humans and in fact, they behave about as well as humans. Corporations act to make a profit for shareholders, so they cut corners, postpone repairs, neglect equipment and pay workers as little as possible for the longest hours possible.

The premise of deregulation is that corporations will act just like humans and they do: they are just and good and just as bad as humans. But they have huge equipment, our money and the capacity to kill us. Humans need law and so do corporations.

HARRIET YOUNG

Flagstaff