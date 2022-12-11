Letter to the Editor: The democracy 'that we must protect'

I've been relieved that the disaster predicted by the national media did not take place in November and the national government still works. As a longtime student of journalism and politics, I follow all sorts of news outlets to see how the world is presented to viewers and readers, and I think the public needs a refresher on what our governmental structure really is.
First, let's not pretend that the founding fathers were futurists able to see the jungle that we call media today.
Some of our more literal-minded Supreme Court justices conjure up entire scenarios of original intent to justify their own predispositions toward the powers and restraints on our federal and state governments.
To refresh our memories of American history (do we still teach that?), the U.S. Constitution was written by delegates from states that were established over decades by immigrants from Western Europe.
The colonies were often populated by refugees from different counties and brought their religions and customs with them.
The structure of the Constitution recognizes the differing cultures and religions by creating a federation of states joined together into one national government, allowing for the states to reflect differing points of view.
Within and on top of the federal structure were added individual rights, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, our Bill of Rights. This is the democracy component of the document. The citizens of all the states have rights guaranteed by this portion.
The short story here is that there are state governments with power to govern, which is a federal system. There is a national government formed by representatives of the states and they enact laws for all the states to follow. Finally, there are those 10 amendments that keep both set of government from infringing upon the enumerated rights of the people. That's called democracy. Imposing one straight jacket viewpoint upon a population breaches the Bill of Rights. States do not have that power.
Our structure is complicated, but government serves the people not the states or the federal governments.
That's the democracy that we must protect.
HARRIET YOUNG
Flagstaff
