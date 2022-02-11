 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: The Cedar Closet Thrift Shop thanks Flagstaff

Letters

The Assistance League of Flagstaff is proud and honored that the Cedar Closet Thrift Shop was chosen by the community of Flagstaff as the Best Nonprofit Thrift Shop. We thank you who shopped, donated and voted for our east side thrift shop. As a nonprofit, all volunteer organization, we are extremely grateful for your support; it is what keeps us financially able to administer nine programs that support and provide for those in need in our community, victims of domestic abuse, newborns and their parents, school children, and the homeless. Our members work diligently keeping the shop clean and decorated with wonderful donations so that it is more upscale than thrift.

A very warm and grateful thank you to the Daily Sun for creating the BEST IN FLAGSTAFF award every year which helps businesses and organizations shine.

THE CEDAR CLOSET

Tags

