Letter to the Editor: The bonanza that is Buffalo Park keeps the smiles coming

We have a bonanza here in Flagstaff. It's Buffalo Park. If I can't make it in the morning, I have been going about 7:30 at night. I'm surprised how many people and families are there that late. The sun isn't quite down and people are taking pictures of the sunset. It seems more peaceful in the evening.

During the day I have met people just passing through Flagstaff, and I never asked how they heard of the park or knew where it was. Yesterday I was doing some stretching on the bars just beyond the quarter-mile mark and a young couple came by with four kids. I greeted them with "hello" and the couple smiled. I ask them if they were from Flagstaff and they said no. So I asked where they were from. They said North Carolina. I pressed on: Where in North Carolina? The guy said Cherry Point. They were just passing through on their way to the Thousand Palms Marine Base near Palm Springs, California.

Ha. I told them I was stationed at Cherry Point (Marine Air Station) for three weeks in the summer of 1947 with VMF 121 out of Glenview NAS in Glenview, Il, a suburb of Chicago. We were a reserve squadron of Corsair fighter planes. The guy got very interested. After some thought he told me that squadron was now stationed at Miramar NAS near San Diego. We chatted some more and then they continued their hike.