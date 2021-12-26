Letter to the Editor: 'The best Congress money can buy'

Now that we have learned that Sen. Sinema has received over half a million dollars from Big Pharma and Sen. Manchin makes millions each year from his coal properties, we wonder if those dollars lead to them being against drug price reduction and climate change initiatives, respectively. Perhaps as Will Rogers observed a century ago "We have the best Congress that money can buy...." Still.

In addition to the corrosive power of campaign contributions, our Sen. Sinema, if nothing changes, can add the following to her list of accomplishments. I could have stopped the cult of Trump from gerrymandering their way into congressional control, but I didn't. I could have stood up against Republican attempts to suppress the votes of anyone not white, wealthy and older, but I didn't. I could have carved out a filibuster exception, passed two voting rights bills, and saved America from tyranny, but I didn't. I could have voted against putting more guns on the street, more protections for our environment, more discrimination against immigrants, passed legislation to quit protecting the wealthy from paying little/no taxes, restrict access to ballots, supported women's equality in marriage, etc., but I didn't.