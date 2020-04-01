Letter to the Editor: Thanks to local leaders for taking things seriously

I would like to thank Mayor Coral Evans for taking this pandemic seriously and putting human life above economic gain. We need to continue to stand up to Governor Ducey who thinks golf courses are essential to our health and Senator Vince Leach who threatened to cut off state funding to our city because Mayor Evans closed our nail salons.

I stocked up on chicken feed today and called the store ahead of time to see what measures they were taking for social distancing. They said none. I wore a mask and gloves to do my shopping and was glad I did when I saw the crowded line of people taking no precautions whatsoever.

Many of our state and national leaders have actually said the economy is more important than human life. It is time to act locally with some strict rules about businesses that remain open. If golf courses are essential, the mayor should order that golf carts not be used except for those with a handicap placard. Salons should be required to have no more than one client in the building at a time. In order to remain open, all businesses should be required to submit a plan showing what changes they have made to protect their employees and clients.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}