Letter to the Editor: Thanks to elections office for convenient voter drop-off boxes

This letter is to offer thanks and praise to the Coconino County Elections Office. They have installed two drive-thru, brightly painted, red, white and blue ballot drop-off boxes. These are located at the County Planning Office on Fort Valley Road and the downtown Flagstaff Public Library. They are considering installation of additional drive-thru ballot drop-off boxes.

With the federal government’s actions to slow mail delivery and refusal to provide adequate additional funds for voting support in the time of COVID-19, it is truly heartening to see our county elections office making it easier to ensure each of our ballots can be deposited securely and be counted on time. If you are not yet registered to vote, no worry, the deadline is Oct. 5. Also, there is still time (deadline is Oct. 23) to request that an early voting ballot be sent to your mailing address. That ballot can be deposited early in one of these above mentioned ballot drop-off boxes or on Election Day at any polling station. As long as you get your ballot deposited by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, it will be counted.