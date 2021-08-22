Letter to the Editor: Thanks to all involved after wreck near Flagstaff

My sister and I were rear-ended by an 18-wheeler on I-40 on July 9. Happily, we were shaken but almost all right -- the car was totaled, the truck driver was unhurt and angels appeared to come to our assistance.

The fire trucks, ambulances and police responded very quickly, followed closely by our tow truck driver. They were professional, compassionate and happily solicitous to the two of us not so little old ladies.

Mr. Richard Paterson, our tow truck driving angel, whisked us off the highway when the excitement died down, helped us understand our next steps and saw us safely into a motel room for the night. He even scrounged around and found my hearing aid that flew out of my ear on impact. Thank you again.

We were and are so very appreciative of all their efforts on our behalf. We cannot thank them enough. And we cannot thank you enough for heading departments in a city that speaks eloquently of service, professionalism and care.

Police Chief Dan Musselman was kind enough to personally return my call seeking his correct address. He gave me Major John Philpot's information as the major is the gentleman to thank for the timely highway police attention. Thank you, Chief Musselman, for your courtesy.