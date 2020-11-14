Letter to the Editor: Thanks, SuperTrees Services, for focus on community

I would like to thank Larry Phillips and his company, SuperTree Services. We had a very large Lombardy poplar tree, probably 50 feet tall, growing next to and towering over the west wing of Riordan Mansion. It had become sickly, leaving debris on the roof, as well as becoming a danger to the building and foundation.

Sadly, it needed to be removed. The removal was estimated to cost $2,000, which was not within the budget, especially since the mansion has been closed since March, unable to bring in revenue due to COVID-19. I asked Larry if he would consider donating this service, and he agreed. The tree has now been professionally and safely removed thanks to Larry and SuperTree Services.

It is so heartening that this community-minded business supported Riordan Mansion, a town treasure, without hesitation. We just cannot express our gratitude adequately. You can see the video of the felling if you go to the Oct. 26 post at https://www.facebook.com/flagstaffhistory.

DEBI STALVEY

Lead Volunteer Coconino Master Gardener for Riordan Mansion

