Letter to the Editor: Thanks given to people showing support during fire

Thank you to all the people who worked to get the Tunnel Fire out. You're wonderful!

Thank you to all the people who assisted in some way to help the people affected by the fire.

LINDA L. BRADLEY

Flagstaff

 

