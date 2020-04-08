Letter to the Editor: Thanks for the beautiful writing
Per April 4th column: "Venus-Pleiades embrace, -- " "the moon swings around Earth, and planets wander against the background stars," -- "every eight years they forgo social distancing," -- "As a reminder of this comforting cosmic constancy, Venus and the Pleiades star cluster are reacquainting themselves" -- all these demonstrate that Kevin Schindler is an astronomy poet. Thanks for beautiful writing.

KAREN RASKIN-YOUNG

Flagstaff

