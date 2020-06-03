Letter to the Editor: Thanks for story on book that brings more light to homelessness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you, Sam McManis, for the in-depth front-page story on May 17 about retired Northern Arizona University professor Cathy Small and her long relationship with Ross Moore and his wife and her subsequent book, "The Man in the Dog Park." Yours was an interesting and inspiring story. I hope that people will be moved to understand that the homeless are real human beings not to be ignored, avoided or looked past.

A countless number of incidents or bad fortune can leave someone homeless. The joy is in helping others whenever you can and everyone may participate by offering a meal, donating clothes and/or time to a shelter, or reaching out wherever possible. Even the smallest things can make a real difference to someone in despair. Your soul will be repaid many times.

Please think about compassion and reaching out; remember it could be you or someone close to you.

KATHY BRYANT

Flagstaff

