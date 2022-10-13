Letter to the Editor: Thanks for making annual Summertime Tardeada a success

Gracias Flagstaff,

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who attended our annual Summertime Tardeada and made it a great success.

Thank you to this special community who helped break down tents, move tables and chairs at the end of this event. A special thanks to our supporters and sponsors: Coconino County Board Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez, AmigosNAZ, APS, Barbara Arnold, Dale Crick Purple Heart Chapter No. 793, Doherty Distributions, Coconino Hispanic Advisory Council (CHAC), Bashas, Daniel Duran Family, Flagstaff Findlay Toyota, La Fonda Restaurant, Lozano Mortuary, Mama Burgers, The Place M&R, Nestle Purina, Ready Ice, Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Victor Ruiz, Sonesta Hotel-Elena Jimenez, San Francisco de Asis Church and Father Peter.

We would also like to thank Bill Weldon and Guadalupe Velasco for participating in our presentation honoring our veterans.

Gracias Amigos,

Looking forward to next year!

FLAGSTAFF NUESTRAS RAICES