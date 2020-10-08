 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Thankful for Flagstaff residents and their kindness
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Thankful for Flagstaff residents and their kindness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

I am so grateful that I live where people care for people. I am a retired music teacher from Flagstaff elementary schools. I am confined to a power chair to move.

Last year I was crossing San Francisco Street at Forest. My chair stopped and I fell into the street. Many drivers got out of their cars and helped me stand and get into my chair. Again on Sept. 30, I was coming out of my doctor’s office on North Rim Drive and when I reached the street my chair stopped and I fell into the street. A UPS man and a man from medical transport helped pick me up and put me in my chair.

I hope God blesses each of these people. They all are kind and thoughtful. Thank you, Flagstaff, for the wonderful people!

Sincerely and thankful,

MARILYN NOYES

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News