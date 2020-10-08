Letter to the Editor: Thankful for Flagstaff residents and their kindness

I am so grateful that I live where people care for people. I am a retired music teacher from Flagstaff elementary schools. I am confined to a power chair to move.
Last year I was crossing San Francisco Street at Forest. My chair stopped and I fell into the street. Many drivers got out of their cars and helped me stand and get into my chair. Again on Sept. 30, I was coming out of my doctor’s office on North Rim Drive and when I reached the street my chair stopped and I fell into the street. A UPS man and a man from medical transport helped pick me up and put me in my chair.
I hope God blesses each of these people. They all are kind and thoughtful. Thank you, Flagstaff, for the wonderful people!
Sincerely and thankful,
MARILYN NOYES
Flagstaff
