Letter to the Editor: Thank you for continuing a Christmas tradition

We would like to express appreciation to all our neighbors who helped in the 39th annual Christmas Luminarias evening display. Despite all the challenges 2020 brought, we were glad that the candles could light the way once more for all to enjoy. This is a neighborhood event put on by neighbors, for neighbors, and is primarily a walking event. As Patti Briggs, the founder, stated, "It seems like candles bring people together."

There are many neighborhood helpers involved in this free event: Jill and BJ Henkenius, Alice and Robert Berger and family, Linda and Randy Evans, Aly and James Jay, Byron Hayes, Nathan Hardy, and Joe Nackard. Thanks also to Boy Scout Troop 7039, which prepared and lit the luminarias for those who could not. This event wouldn't happen without you, thanks to all of you!

We would like to thank Robert Miller at Flagstaff Landscape Products for cinders to fill the 7,000 bags. Thanks to Eli Reisner, Flagstaff City Project Manager Engineering Section and Eagle Construction in their help in making the event enjoyable and safe. Thanks to Jack Welch for being so kind to organize and lead the walkers through the neighborhood. We appreciate all the helpers and participants being responsible by wearing their masks and practicing social distancing.

Light, Love, & Wonder in 2021. See you next year!