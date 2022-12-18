Letter to the Editor: Thank you for continuing a Christmas tradition

We would like to express appreciation to all our neighbors who helped in the 41st annual Christmas Luminarias evening display. We were glad that the candles could light the way once more for all to enjoy. This is a neighborhood event, put on by neighbors, for neighbors, and is primarily a walking event. As Patti Briggs, the founder, stated, "It seems like candles bring people together."
There are many neighborhood helpers involved in this free event: Alice and Robert Berger and family, Linda and Randy Evans, Aly and James Jay, and Aaron and Sarah Ells. Thanks also to Boy Scout Troop No. 7039, which prepared and lit the luminarias for those who could not. This event wouldn't happen without you; thanks to all of you!
We would like to thank Robert Miller and the folks Flagstaff Landscape Products for cinders to fill the 7,000 bags. Thanks to Nat and Jean White and the Flagstaff Community Band for the beautiful music along the route, and the Freer family, who host the dedicated group that are involved in portraying the live nativity scene. Thanks also to Ron and Gretchen Volbrecht for leading the Flag Ukulele Jammers for their delightful holiday tunes. Thank you to Ben Schmidt and Mayorga’s Welding for help with the large trailer for cinders. Thanks to Eagle Mountain Construction in their help in making the event safe. Thanks to Dave Sanders for being so kind to organize and lead the walkers through the neighborhood.
We enjoyed all that attended, especially those who had the opportunity to walk through our neighborhood to share in this annual Flagstaff tradition. See you next year!
BRUCE and LAURIE STEINHAUS
On behalf of the residents of the Christmas Luminarias
