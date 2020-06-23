Letter to the Editor: Thank those working test sites at Fort Tuthill
Letters

We have to thank those ladies testing us for the virus at Fort Tuthill. They have been standing out in the sun and wind for 14 weeks waiting on folks in car after car after car, all day long, and wearing extra outer equipment to protect themselves.

They should get an award besides our thanks. Thank you, ladies, and the Flagstaff Health Department. And there was one guy there, too. Thank you, and thank you, Flagstaff.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

