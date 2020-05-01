Letter to the Editor: Thank Ethel Sechrist for Flagstaff's spring colors

Our lovely apple, crabapple and other fruit trees are beginning to bloom again in Flagstaff. Typically, the blooming season begins in April, and while driving around town it’s easy to notice the brilliant fuchsia, pastel pink, and white blossoms of apple, pear, peach and crabapple trees planted in yards and around business properties. How were we so lucky to enjoy this beauty almost every spring?

The late Ethel Sechrist was married to Dr. Charles Sechrist, who built Flagstaff’s first hospital with Dr. Martin Fronske and Dr. R.O. Raymond. She was awarded Citizen of the Year by the Arizona Daily Sun in 1964. She was a master gardener, and older residents might remember her working in the gardens and flower beds around the hospital and the old medical building on Forest (now a parking lot) for years, planting bulbs and flowers, beautifying the grounds. She also served during her lifetime as president of the Arizona Federation of Garden Clubs, and in the 1950s encouraged Flagstaff’s local club to sell dozens of young apple and crabapple trees at a reduced cost (about $1 per tree) to residents in Flagstaff as a beautification project for our city. Citizens were encouraged to plant them -- which they did by the dozens.