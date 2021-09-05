Letter to the Editor: Textbooks or meals? And why is this an issue?

Why doesn’t my $30,000 tuition cost pay for my textbooks? $1.5 billion in student aid goes towards textbooks every year. We already spend so much money on tuition, so why is it necessary to tack on more costs when there are other options for more accessible textbooks? USPIRG reported that some food insecure students have to choose between skipping meals or not purchasing required course materials. Despite impacts on grades, 65% of students in 2020 reported skipping buying a textbook.
Options like Open Access Textbooks are free and reliable sources that can provide just as much or even better content for learning. As a community, we need to address this issue in order for all students to have accessibility to learning regardless of financial status. I urge Northern Arizona University professors and administration to pledge to consider textbook affordability when choosing course materials and put their students first.
GABRIELLE JUSTUS
Flagstaff