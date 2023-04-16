Paula Sedillo Wise and the 100% volunteer nonprofit she started, Tennies for Tots, were thrilled when they learned they would be partnering with Bombas and their One Purchased=One Donated program. They are sending her 3,000 pairs of children’s socks to add to the new shoes, books and bookbags she provides to children 5 years and younger who are part of families who live in poverty throughout northern and central Arizona. As she put it with a smile, “it knocked my socks off!”

Paula started her nonprofit in 2018 when after attending a back-to-school event in Prescott, she learned that there were programs in place to help school-age children with school clothes and supplies, but they were not available for younger children. Although she works full time, she decided she was going to fill that need. She started with a couple of the Head Start programs in Flagstaff. Slowly she expanded and now serves nearly 40 Head Start programs in four different counties in Arizona and over 3,000 children every year, including centers throughout Flagstaff (Ponderosa, Siler, Sunnyside, Cromer, Clark Homes) and beyond. For many of these children, it is the first new shoes they have ever had.

Bombas donates one item of clothing for every item they sell, and currently have over 3,500 partners distributing those gifts throughout the United States. To date, they have donated 75 million pieces of clothing to programs that serve those in need. Of the clothing they donate, socks, underwear and T-shirts are the top three most requested items at shelters.

Visit their website at bombas.com for more information. “We are honored to be a part of this amazing and one-of-a-kind program,” Paula said.

BILL PACKARD

Formerly of Flagstaff