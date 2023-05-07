While I welcome Melissa Sevigny's new book on botanists Elzada Clover and Lois Jotter, it is not an "untold" story. Local author Margaret Erhart published her book, "The Butterflies of Grand Canyon,” a slightly fictionalized version of the same story, in 2009 (Plume publishers). Lois Jotter Cutter was still alive at the time, though she died several years later. It is a delightful book, and I learned much from it.