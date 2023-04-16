In the fall of 2021, I had only worked a few weeks as a composition graduate teaching assistant (GTA) at NAU when the university charged me mandatory student fees worth nearly a two-week paycheck.
Opening up my student financial account quantified my understanding of what it meant to be a GTA: my well-being wasn’t entirely cared for. I was frustrated by the hypocrisy of being considered an educator worth an assistantship, but still when convenient for the institution, being considered a student and potential source of income.
In my two years as a GTA, I’ve been paid 20 hours a week while my peers and I often work over 30: building our own syllabi, running our own classrooms, serving our students tirelessly. And yet people in my position are often neglected by NAU’s administration. Graduate workers recently went a decade without a widespread pay raise while the dollar inflated over 25% and our rent continued to rise. This year, NAU’s administration touted its bonuses and raises for faculty and undergraduate workers -- without so much as mentioning graduate student workers. In spite of being excited and ready to engage with Flagstaff’s countless local businesses, my GTA stipend barely affords occasional cheaper meals downtown on top of necessities such as gas, groceries and rent.
Last fall, I began collaborating with the University Union (UUNA) as a means of creating conversation and change in my workplace. One of my fellow GTAs, Anahi Molina, took the lead and formed a graduate student caucus within the Union; and soon, we created and began distributing a petition to abolish mandatory fees for graduate student workers at NAU. This same movement has emerged across Arizona, and similar graduate worker movements have erupted across the country at institutions like University of California, Northwestern University and Princeton. Although it has meant something to be able to converse with peers about our working conditions, after two years of living on these wages, my financial situation remains grave. As Flagstaff’s cost of living continues to rise, the administration must take immediate action if NAU’s graduate workers are to thrive.
ZACH SEMEL
Flagstaff
