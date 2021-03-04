Letter to the Editor: Teachers want to return … when it’s safe

As a former teacher and the mother of a teacher, I was moved by the emotional plea in the letter titled “Teachers needed in fight for the betterment of kids …”

I know the joy of being in the classroom with my second-graders, their smiles and hugs and the appreciation of parents. I also know how much my daughter wants to return to the classroom of middle school students whom she cares about, and more importantly enjoys and relishes their relationships.

But teachers have been taking the brunt of this push to open. Thinking beyond the teachers and kids are the CDC guidelines that state that teachers do not necessarily need a vaccine so long as other guidelines are followed.

Besides the mask and distancing issues, there are other safety guidelines, especially the critical one of air circulation so students are not exposed to infectious air circulating through all the classrooms. Many Flagstaff schools have aging HVAC systems that need to be updated. Nor do they have the rooms or teachers to safely physically distance the students.