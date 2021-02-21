Letter to the Editor: Teachers needed in fight for betterment of kids more than ever

Many of us had “that teacher.” You know, that one who we will never forget because they were the one to instill in us the love of learning, to teach us that life lesson that got us where we are today or to love us when everything else seemed wrong. I think that we can all agree that we need our teachers. Desperately. I know many of you became teachers because of “that teacher.”

Now, we need you more than ever!

A few years ago we proudly stood with our teachers during the #redfored movement because we knew how important our teachers are and that they deserved more, much more. We were happy to fight for what you deserve. Now, as parents, we need you teachers to stand with us to fight for our children, your students, because they deserve more, so much more! They need you! They need “that teacher” that will be there to motivate them when they think they can’t, that will help them when things are hard and will love them because they really know them.