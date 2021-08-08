Letter to the Editor: Teacher wants Tony Cullen reinstated

Please PLEASE School Board: reinstate Tony Cullen as principal of Flag High. What has taken place should not stand: it is unjust, evil, and seriously lacking transparency and integrity.

No doubt Tony can be difficult to deal with. He speaks from the heart and doesn't care one bit about bending the knee, unless it is to help one of the students or teachers. I have worked with him for 14 years, and know this by direct experience. The culture of relationship and caring and support he leads at Flagstaff High School is real and true.