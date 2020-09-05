Letter to the Editor: Teach pedestrians the three principals of street crossing

What happened to pedestrians using sidewalks? Every morning it seems that runners have taken to streets to get their morning run in. However, with street parking maxed out and narrow streets that this town has offered its residents, there is very little room to offer runners when the side walk is empty. Yes, I get running on concrete is not the best.
Maybe this is more of an issue around the forgotten permanent residents around NAU; however, don't we teach children not to walk in the middle of the street, let alone dart into a street without the three principals of street crossing: stop, look and listen.
JEFF COCKING
Flagstaff
