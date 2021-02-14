Letter to the Editor: TCLT sets goal of preserving history, making housing affordable

With interest I read the article titled “Babbitt house under the microscope” (10 Feb. 21, p.A1). I agree, it’s shameful -- the only “protection” Flagstaff can offer a historic building, via our historic preservation code, is to mandate a report documenting a building’s history before demolition.

Yes, Ms. Tucker, Flagstaff is “running out of historic resources.” And, you’re right, issues of historic preservation and providing affordable housing units can, and do, work hand in hand. This is admirable, important work.

To this end, I would encourage the individuals mentioned in this article, and the community at large, to support the work of Townsite Community Land Trust (TCLT), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

TCLT is, today, marrying historic preservation with permanently affordable owner-occupied homes. We are always looking for more historic homes in all of Flagstaff to meet the desire for TCLT’s restored, renovated and energy-efficient houses. TCLT homes are intended to house Flagstaff residents for a minimum of another 100 years -- a community investment with tangible longevity.