In her letter of Feb. 5, “Reader sees the rich getting richer in recent GOP decisions,” Ann Heitland was right to put the Senate bill authorizing a 10% business tax credit as a minimum wage disparity offset in that basket of GOP decisions.

As we’re well aware, the Flagstaff Chamber led the charge against the Minimum Wage Act of 2016 and continued its anti-fair-wage campaign in subsequent failed attempts to defy the will of Flagstaff voters. One can’t help but wonder why the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce would be a party to undermining the democratic process in that and subsequent elections.

Undeterred, Republicans are back again, this time with a bill that skirts the law by authorizing what is basically a refund of part of what employers are required to pay under the minimum wage law. Let’s be clear, the bill is a sly, backdoor deal that is made to appear as a legitimate tax credit when in fact it’s another attempt to punish the cities of Flagstaff and Tucson because revenue sharing is reduced through the payment of tax credits. It’s worth noting that the bill was sponsored by far-right extremist Wendy Rogers.

Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Julie Pastrick said in her letter of Feb. 5 that the tax credit bill “makes good sense.” On that score, I’d like to ask her why she thinks taking money from the city’s coffer to pay tax credits makes sense. And what evidence does she have that Flagstaff’s minimum wage is a destructive force for businesses, consumers, the labor market, job losses and the overall demise of the city.

RICH RUMMEL

Flagstaff