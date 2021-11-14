Letter to the Editor: Tally one for the people over corporations this time

It was a great day for America and its people, Nov.5, when the people took back the Congress from the corporations. It was a great day when Americans realized that the government by the people, not corporate donors, governed in their interests, at last. The people finally realized that corporations are not people; corporations are driven by making money for shareholders. The people are not labor, a line item on a corporate budget. The people realized that efficient operation means cutting costs to corporations -- and that means their wages and any benefits.