Letter to the Editor: Talking, education a great place to start on police concerns

Given the energy and concern being expressed locally through daily demonstrations, marches, and the high volume of messages the City of Flagstaff has been receiving from residents, it seems puzzling that the city would release a statement that they’re not considering conversations centered on the Flagstaff Police Department. The city’s statement claims that these messages are coming from residents with many points of view, so it seems that some sort of community conversation is warranted.
I suggest the city host an online town hall to address these concerns. Possible topics and speakers:
• Overview of current FPD budget -- City Manager
• Measures FPD has taken to be more community responsive -- Chief of Police
• Process for resident complaints about FPD -- Chief of Police
• What does “defund” the police mean? -- Dr. Luis Fernandez, Chair Criminology and Criminal Justice, NAU
• What could the City of Flagstaff consider doing to address community concerns? -- leaders from Black Lives Matter Flagstaff Solidarity Action Group, Indigenous Action, City Manager, City Council, and FPD
From there they could facilitate additional online meetings to develop recommendations for placement on an upcoming Flagstaff City Council agenda.
The residents of Flagstaff are looking to the Council for leadership and a good start would be helping us to talk to each other as a community.
BECKY DAGGETT
Flagstaff
