Letter to the Editor: Tales from 2 Toms make Memorial Day even more special

Letters

My thanks to Tom Carpenter for his poignant Memorial Day tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today. Like Tom, I also made two deployments to the Western Pacific during the Vietnam War. So his story of heroism and sacrifice struck an especially responsive chord with me. The Battle off Samar and the ultimate sacrifice made by so many American sailors there reminds us that freedom is not free.

TOM PEARSON

Flagstaff

Tags

