Letter to the Editor: Taking time to think about the filibuster

If for no other reason than to encourage a balanced discussion of the role of the filibuster in the Senate, I want to deal with the frequent assertion that the filibuster represents "the power" that puts the minority in control. As past history proves, the majority in both houses of Congress has much more power and control, especially when the president is a member of the same party as the majority in the House and Senate.

I submit two questions that largely remain unanswered by defenders of the power now in the hands of Democrats. Number one: Is absolute, possibly dictatorial power of the ruling party, without any opportunity to challenge the laws it passes, the most democratic and fair form of government we want?

Number two: Have the opponents of the filibuster that gives the minority the only chance to have a voice in a truly representative government when it comes to passing the laws that control our lives, often for decades, considered the very real possibility that Democrats will once again be in the minority in the House, and possibly in the Senate, by the end of next year? How would Democrats be able to deal with the possibility of a Republican dictatorship without the filibuster?

Maybe a little more "cool thinking" would've been best for the future of the nation.