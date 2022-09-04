Letter to the Editor: Taking the charge out of push for zero emission

The glaring fallacy of the regulation is the assumption that EV means zero emission. While battery-powered cars themselves may emit zero carbon dioxide (CO2), CO2 is absolutely produced in generating the electricity to charge the batteries. For example, let’s compare the CO2 produced by my standard Toyota RAV4 that gets 24 mpg with your Tesla 3. I’m told the Tesla can go 305 miles on a battery charge of 170 kilowatt hours (kWh). If we assume a charging efficiency of 88% and an average transmission line loss of 22.5%, a distant power plant must generate 220 kWh to charge your Tesla. The two closest power stations to Flagstaff are Cholla (coal-fired) and Glen Canyon Dam (hydroelectric). Hypothetically, let’s say half the power to charge your Tesla is produced at Cholla. Coal-fired plants produce 2.23 pounds of CO2 per kWh generated. In this scenario then, charging the Tesla produces 245 lbs of CO2. Burning a gallon of gasoline in my RAV4 produces 20 lbs of CO2. So, my exhaust produces 254 lbs of CO2 to go the same 305 miles. Admittedly, that’s more than your Tesla but I think you see my point. Saying EVs are zero-emission vehicles is a pure myth.