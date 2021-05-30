Letter to the Editor: Taking healthcare out of the heart of Flagstaff

The Flagstaff Business News for May 2021 carried an article headlined “Destination Health Village Proposed for Fort Tuthill.” I read the article with excitement until I realized Flagstaff would be taking its main healthcare provider out of the heart of Flagstaff. This new project would take Flagstaff’s major healthcare provider to the far southern end of our city.

The Flagstaff hospital is run by Northern Arizona Healthcare and is situated dead center in the heart of Flagstaff. It has major access east and west by Cedar Avenue, from the south on Switzer Canyon, San Francisco and Humphreys streets, and from the north on Highway 180.

The article indicated NAH wants to create a health and wellness village when in fact the Flagstaff hospital is already surrounded by a health and wellness village. Flagstaff’s main hospital is completely surrounded by a host of 27 medical providers and services. These providers occupy thousands of square feet and countless beautiful buildings strategically located around our excellent medical center. A separate concern is what happens to the existing shell if and when NAH moves, and what happens to the existing medical provider village if NAH moves. Will most be abandoned and become an eyesore as in other exodus communities?