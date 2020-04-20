Letter to the Editor: Taking a moment to thank those going above and beyond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In these times of anxiety, uncertainty and stress, I just want to take a moment to thank all those who are going above and beyond to keep the rest of us healthy and functioning as well as possible.

Police and fire departments; EMS/first responders; hospitals and other healthcare workers; pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations; vehicle maintenance shops; the U.S Postal Service, UPS and FedEx and other package delivery services; truck drivers; banks; restaurants and other businesses banding together to do what they can to support the community; food banks, shelters and other volunteers doing all sorts of unsung good deeds; parks and forest areas for remaining available to us; city and county workers for plowing snow and maintaining the roads; sanitation workers and utility services for keeping us clean, warm and electrified; hardware stores; the folks at Pulliam Airport; our local radio stations for keeping us informed and entertaining; the Arizona Daily Sun and those delivering our papers for keeping us in touch.

Also, all the good citizens who are keeping their physical distance and not panic buying or hoarding, and everyone else I've forgotten to mention who is staying in social and emotional contact and doing whatever they can to help family, friends and neighbors.