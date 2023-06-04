Thank God, we have a debt ceiling deal!
But before we start celebrating, let me explain what the debt ceiling crisis was all about: It was an attempt by the Republicans to undermine and defund Biden’s agenda. Initially, the Republicans, in their budget cut demands, only targeted progressive programs and policies that are close to Biden’s heart.
It was never really about the budget deficit or the national debt; in fact the Republicans don’t give a hoot about either. That’s why they managed to vote for budget bills year after year that added to the national debt. And I will go out on a limb and predict record budget deficits again in 2025 if a Republican wins the presidency.
But fortunately, the Republican plan failed; progressive programs and policies were unaffected by the debt ceiling deal, for the most part. Yea, there was the money that the IRS won’t get and the new work requirements for some.
But all in all -- and I hate to admit it -- this is actually a pretty decent bill.
But please, let’s keep that among ourselves. If we say it out loud the Republicans might change their minds ...
HANS BUHRER
Flagstaff
