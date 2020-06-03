Letter to the Editor: Takes safety measures, provide assistance during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not in anyone’s lifetime have we experienced both a pandemic and economic collapse simultaneously. In 1918 there was the flu pandemic but the economy did not suffer a financial decline. The depression of the 1930s threw millions out of work but did not have a pandemic at the same time.

In today’s economic hardship for those out of work and with the high infection rate and deaths caused by COVID-19, we face this dual threat of our very existence with fear and feelings of helplessness. We can all contribute something to help bring about solutions to these overwhelming problems.

Finding a vaccine for preventing COVID-19 and putting people back to work are goals that can allow us to eventually reopen society. In the meantime, we all have to use the only defenses against the virus by wearing masks, keeping a safe social distance and engaging in good personal hygiene.

For those regularly receiving a paycheck or pension, each can contribute money to agencies that feed the unemployed who have no other way to put food on the table. Most of us are not spending money because of store closures, little or no travel on a daily basis, and limited access to restaurant meals. That extra money can also be donated for medical research as well.