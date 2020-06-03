Letter to the Editor: Takes safety measures, provide assistance during pandemic

Not in anyone’s lifetime have we experienced both a pandemic and economic collapse simultaneously. In 1918 there was the flu pandemic but the economy did not suffer a financial decline. The depression of the 1930s threw millions out of work but did not have a pandemic at the same time.
In today’s economic hardship for those out of work and with the high infection rate and deaths caused by COVID-19, we face this dual threat of our very existence with fear and feelings of helplessness. We can all contribute something to help bring about solutions to these overwhelming problems.
Finding a vaccine for preventing COVID-19 and putting people back to work are goals that can allow us to eventually reopen society. In the meantime, we all have to use the only defenses against the virus by wearing masks, keeping a safe social distance and engaging in good personal hygiene.
For those regularly receiving a paycheck or pension, each can contribute money to agencies that feed the unemployed who have no other way to put food on the table. Most of us are not spending money because of store closures, little or no travel on a daily basis, and limited access to restaurant meals. That extra money can also be donated for medical research as well.
To save jobs, employers of large companies and institutes of higher education could consider temporary pay cuts for their highest earners to fund the wages of lower earning employees thereby avoiding layoffs. The logistics for implementing such a plan would be up to the individual businesses and universities. For if we don’t solve the unemployment problem, we will all pay through fewer services, possibly higher taxes, and a greater national deficit.
One of my favorite quotes of Dr. Albert Schweitzer, an outstanding humanitarian who worked in French Equatorial Africa for decades and was awarded the 1952 Nobel Peace Prize said: “The only ones among you who will be really be happy are those who will have sought and found how to serve. “
Through this international tragedy we all are facing may we as individuals and a nation discover what is really important in life -- relationships that express love and concern for one another. As is written in the Bible: “it is more blessed to give than to receive.” We can give of ourselves and find the true meaning of contentment and happiness, thus making our contributions in creating a better world.
MARGARET VAN CLEVE
Flagstaff
