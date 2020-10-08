Letter to the Editor: Take time to understand uranium mining affects on Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon region is an irreplaceable natural treasure. Not only its stunning vistas and ancient geology, but a sportsman’s paradise from trout fishing at Lees Ferry to migration corridors for big game species on the North Rim. More than 40 million people and 4 million acres of farmland depend on the Colorado River for clean, safe water.

Yet, most Arizona residents don’t realize the serious environmental threat posed by uranium mines near the Grand Canyon. These uranium mines are carelessly operated and located on federal public land just miles from the North and South Rims. They threaten to permanently pollute the Grand Canyon landscape and the greater Colorado River, damaging these diverse and ecologically sensitive landscapes.

There is currently a uranium mining moratorium in place that started in 2012 and expires in 2032. But with President Trump’s most recent executive order, I fear this will give mining companies a fast track to dissolve the moratorium and mine uranium without first studying the environmental threats to the landscape and our Colorado River.

NATE REES

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0