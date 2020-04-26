Letter to the Editor: Take the epidemic as a lesson to care for others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What does it mean when our hospitals are jammed with the sick and dying, the caregivers wearing garbage bags for protection and the dead lay in refrigerator trucks that self-proclaimed liberators scream to come and go as they please, spreading a deadly disease? What kind of failure does this represent?

To me, it represents a lack of compassion, a lack of empathy and a lack of understanding of the underpinnings of a large complex society. These have been taught historically through parents, schools and churches. Of late, the culture wars have left schools gutted, churches preaching to the choir and parents working two shifts.

There are no steady hands to guide young people and they are left in a sea of confusion and debt. Whom do they blame for the huge debt they owe for going to college as they were urged? For their dread of illness that drives them further into debt? For the their lost hope of a home and family of their own?

We saw young people demanding to go back to work because there is no way to exist in today's America without working every day of your life without the security of living wages or healthcare access. America is now truly a dog-eat-dog country.