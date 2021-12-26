Letter to the Editor: Take on Jones decisions places onus on leaders

As an observer of the Holly Jones hearing last August, I was encouraged to see an update to your previous article. I would like to add a few facts that need to be addressed.

Ms. Jones did not engage in bullying. She approached the administration to help her understand what had transpired in September 2020 and the next several months. The emails, texts, and calls were from both the administrators and Ms. Jones. They contacted her both through phone and emails as well as in person as often as she contacted them.

By asking for help regarding the incident and the accusations, Ms. Jones was falsely accused of insubordination. The district administrators failed Ms. Jones. The lack of leadership at all levels of administration acerbated this entire situation. Leadership from the school board and superintendent could have resolved this before it reached this point.

Ms. Popham and Ms. Gibson should have been held accountable for their actions. As supervisors, they should have not been out drinking with anyone under their direct supervision. Unlike Ms. Jones, they received no reprimands or repercussions for this nor for the harassing and bullying.

Why has the district had to hire several different law firms? How much money has this cost? How much money was wasted on this overblown incident that could have been spent on students? If the superintendent was a leader, multiple law firms would not have been needed to resolve this.

This mistreatment of employees is not unusual for this administration. It is a pattern this district and this superintendent have done to many employees. I know this from personal experience. I too was forced out of my position and had to retire early. Unfortunately, I am not the only employee this has happened to. Sadly, until the board diligently looks into the actions of this superintendent and the administrators, they will continue to hurt the educators and students of FUSD.

ROSEMARY GROVES

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0