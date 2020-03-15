Letter to the Editor: Take coronavirus epidemic seriously

Please stop belittling the coronavirus epidemic by comparing it with the seasonal flu. Yes, I know the President does it all the time – don’t listen to him; he is a wishful thinker.

You see, the flu is widespread and firmly entrenched in our population. Flu infections occur every year in every corner of our nation, and the flu cannot be contained. Because the flu is so common, our population has a high level of general immunity against the disease. Yet, despite that high level of immunity, tens of thousands of people die from the flu every year.

Now please imagine what a disease to which we have no immunity could do to us. And actually – you don’t have to imagine, we have seen it when the Spanish Flu epidemic struck in 1918. Half a million people died.

The coronavirus is different from the Spanish Flu of 1918 in many ways. However, one key commonality is that our population has no general immunity against either disease. Therefore, if we let the coronavirus epidemic take its course – unchecked – it will cause widespread devastation, just like the Spanish Flu did in 1918.

Yes, we can prevent that from happening – but only if we take the coronavirus epidemic seriously and continue to take decisive action to contain its spread