Letter to the Editor: Take care of friends and family on the front line

Our front line healthcare professionals are facing, and will be facing, such traumatic events in the coming days, weeks and months. Things that the rest of us can’t even imagine. They are not just putting their physical health on the line, they are giving everything.
When supplies run short, it’s our nurses and doctors who have to take out ventilators from one patient to give to another as the other patient has a better chance of survival. They have to balance their own exposure to their patients’ health while running low on resources. They listen to the screaming, pleading, praying and crying of families as they do everything they can to save lives, and wish they as healthcare providers could do more. It is the nurses that hold patients’ hands as they pass, so that loved ones don’t die alone. Some are quarantining themselves away from family to keep our community safe. They are not just putting their physical health on the line, they are putting their mental health and everything they have into this.
My wife is a nurse now in the Intensive Care Unit. If your friends or family are on the front line, reach out often. For the spouses and partners, remain strong and do whatever you can for them. You will continue to see that look in their eyes that you’ve seen before, but much more often. Take care of everything, as they give everything they can to save lives.
#StayStrong #StayHome #SaveLives
PAUL DEASY
Flagstaff
