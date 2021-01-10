Letter to the Editor: Take a look in mirror when it comes to Capitol chaos

I do not know if I am angrier at Trump for inciting all of this, or at the elected officials in D.C. for doing nothing to remove Trump from office right after he was impeached. But, in all of this, the person I am most angry with is myself. I am angry with myself for not having had the courage to tell my own family members and friends who voted for Trump a second time how much I feared whatever it is inside of each of them that could continue to follow such a bully and a liar. I am angry that I did not tell them then how I feared what ugly Americans they were becoming. Shame on me for not shouting “STOP!” to my family and friends before they voted in the first place.