Letter to the Editor: Take a different look at issue of Schultz Meadow

I was grateful to see the article in the Daily Sun “Voters won't see Save Schultz Meadow on November ballot” on July 30. I believe not having the proposition on the ballot allows the entire community time to ask, “what are we really saving here?”

While the sunflowers for a couple of weeks every year are no doubt a gorgeous frame to our sacred peaks, the ecological value of that piece of property is near nothing. As we face scarce resources for the preservation and restoration of meaningful open spaces, this lot just does not rise to the top of needs. For example, the plot is surrounded by private property which could be developed at any time. In fact, most of the land in that area that is covered in sunflowers is not the parcel proposed to be “saved.” A future where we have saved a small property on the corner of a highway surrounded by development makes little sense.

The infrastructure was bought and paid for by the City of Flagstaff and is in place to provide affordable housing to our teachers, nurses, first responders, and our neighbors and relatives who are the beating heart of Flagstaff. Despite their tireless work, many working people cannot afford a home of their own; developing this property would help people put a roof over their family’s head. I urge the good people of this town to review the data, ask the difficult questions, and look past the fleeting field of yellow.