Letter to the Editor: Supporter of students says FUSD doesn't get the joke

FUSD has core values of a Commitment to Learning, Culture of Innovation, and Growth Mindset. Yet, the actions of district staff demonstrate the exact opposite to students.
The seniors worked to come up with a prank that would not cause any damage, and still be fun. They spent Sunday night putting a message on the doors on the north student entrance. They used sticky notes secured with plastic wrap. They placed a car in-between the pillars on north of the entrance, and wrapped the pillars with a single layer of plastic. They used one layer of plastic wrap. Then they camped out in the parking lot.
Cops came by a couple of times during the night and assured the seniors they were not breaking the law and were fine.
Around 6:30 a.m., two members of FUSD district level staff demanded that the students take everything down, clean up and move the car. The students stated they would remove everything at 8 a.m. to allow the rest of the students to see the prank when they arrived.
The students were threatened that the car would be towed if it were not removed promptly.
I commend the seniors for their commitment to having safe fun, and setting a good example of pranking. They have been a positive light for four years. The district personnel acted as bullies. If a student acted in the same fashion, they would face disciplinary action. When will the district start encouraging kids, and not stifle their ingenuity?
SEAN KUGLER
Flagstaff